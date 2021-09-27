By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a publication on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Remembrance Day, Azertag reported on September 27.

In her post on Instagram, Aliyeva said: "Dear sisters and brothers! Today we commemorate the martyrs of the Great Patriotic War. Demonstrating a true example of patriotism and devotion to the Motherland, they defeated the aggressor and restored the territorial integrity of our country thanks to their fearlessness, courage, strong will and enthusiasm. I thank the parents who raised such brave sons, whose names are forever engraved in the history of the Azerbaijani state and I ask God Almighty for their patience."

The first vice-president added that Azerbaijan remembers "innocent citizens who died during the war. May God have mercy on all our martyrs. May God Almighty always protect our people!".

September 27 marks the first anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.

Azerbaijan will commemorate today all servicemen, who were martyred in the 44-day Second Karabakh War with Armenia that broke out in 2020.

Starting 2021, this day will be marked annually as Remembrance Day under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree signed on December 2, 2020.

In July, the Defence Ministry reported that 2,907 soldiers, who were martyred in the war, have been buried by July 14.

Aliyev will address the nation on Remembrance Day at 1000 (GMT +4) on September 27.

In the country's religious temples – mosques, churches and synagogues – bright memory will be honored and prayers will be read for the repose of the souls of the sons of the Motherland who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The martyrs will be commemorated with a minute of silence across Azerbaijan at 1200 on September 27.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz