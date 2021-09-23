By Trend

A business partnership agreement was signed between Day.Az Media Company and the Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) on Sept.23, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Deputy Director of the company Emin Aliyev and Vice President of the Azerbaijani Representative Office of MUSIAD Sait Yinanc.

Commenting on this agreement, the head of the Foreign (International) Projects Directorate of Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said that it will open up wide opportunities for future cooperation of Day.Az Media Company with Turkish business structures and at the same time will provide access to the advertising market of this fraternal country.

"Cooperation between Day.Az and MUSIAD will create opportunities for the integration of Azerbaijani media into the media space of Turkey," Hafizoglu said.

MUSIAD was established in 1990 in Istanbul. The association currently unites 11,000 companies from all over the world and has offices in 95 countries. It includes such leading Turkish companies as AlbayrakGroup, Turkish Airlines (THY), Kalyon Group and Cengiz Inshaat.

