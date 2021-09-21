President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the new building of the Baku European Lyceum for 1,560 seats in the White City on September 21.

Earlier, President Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions created at the full secondary school #307 in the Sabunchi district of Baku on September 21, following the overhaul and reconstruction carried out there.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the school.

The 1176-seat school was built in 2006. A new 432-seat additional block was built for the school. The school has labs, a military room and a library. The classrooms are supplied with all necessary teaching aids.

He also got acquainted with the conditions created after the major repairs and reconstruction carried out at the full secondary school number 71 in the Sabunchi district of Baku on September 21.

Eldar Azizov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the repair work carried out at the school.

A new 864-seat additional block was built for the school. The 1176-seat school was built in 1980. The school has classrooms, labs, a gym and a conference hall.

