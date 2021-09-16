By Trend

My father, older brother and I were also awarded medals after the Karabakh war. We are honored to contribute to the success in such a war, said in an interview with CNN Turk the technical director of the Turkish company Baykar Makina Seljuk Bayraktar, Trend reports.

Bayraktar noted that many countries want to purchase their UAVs: "Agreements have been signed with more than 10 countries, UAVs are already being exported to five countries."

"The most powerful air forces of the future will be unmanned aerial planes," Bayraktar said.

During Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War Bayraktar TB2 combat drones played great part in neutralizing targets, including Armenia's air defense systems. At the same time, the drones destroyed tanks, armored vehicles, numerous howitzers and artillery batteries.

