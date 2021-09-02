By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has said that Armenia is not yet ready for a neighborhood policy based on principles of international law, the Foreign Ministry said on September 3.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks to comment on Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's interview with the Russian media.

"Our country has repeatedly stated its support for the normalization of relations on the basis of the principles of international law. The revanchist statements and behavior of the Armenian side show that the country is not yet ready for a neighborhood policy based on the principles of international law," the ministry said.

The spokesperson stressed that in an interview with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Mirzoyan reiterated official Yerevan's position, which traditionally contradicts international law and reflects territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

By inciting aggressive separatism on Azerbaijani territories within its international borders, the Armenian foreign minister makes it clear that his "peace and security strategy" is nothing but fraud and that the country has not yet renounced its policy of aggression, Abdullayeva stressed.

"We draw the attention of the new Armenian foreign minister to the fact that Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity in accordance with the regulations of international law and it is time to implement the statements signed by the parties [Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in November 2010 and January 2021]," she said.

Abdullayeva added that it is in the interest of Armenia to understand this reality as "the country can finally put an end to lies and fantasies and focus on future development and progress".

On November 10, 2020, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

