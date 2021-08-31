By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day, Azertag reported on August 31.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence Day of the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan, he said.

Aliyev hailed the significant achievements in the socio-economic development and other spheres in Uzbekistan under Mirziyoyev's leadership over the past period.

"The current state of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations, based on mutual trust and support, is pleasing. These relations are characterized by a high level of development of our political, economic, and cultural ties," Aliyev noted.

He expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Uzbek joint efforts made towards the further deepening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to serve the prosperity of the two nations.

The Azerbaijani leader wished brotherly everlasting peace and prosperity.

