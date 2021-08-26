By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova has praised Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for her contribution to the country's progress and multiculturalism.

“Mehriban Aliyeva has ensured the inclusive development of the society with her multifaceted activity, and achieved unprecedented progress in the field of culture, education, health and sports,” Mikayilova said on August 26 that marks Aliyeva's birthday.

Reminding that Mehriban Aliyeva is the head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Head of the Friends of Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, MP Mikayilova stressed that the First Vice-President is an influential public figure and politician.

The MP said that one of the main directions of Mehriban Aliyeva's activity is the protection, restoration and promotion of Azerbaijan’s national culture and art.

The projects initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva are not limited to Azerbaijan, but also cover topical issues of creating an environment of dialogue between civilizations, protection of world cultural heritage, which plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability in the world, the MP said.

MP Mikayilova congratulated Aliyeva on her birthday.

Furthermore, Mikayilova spoke about work done by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which Aliyeva heads.

“Hundreds of new school buildings have been built, reconstructed and equipped with modern equipment under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva, who has always focused on the development of education and the improvement of educational conditions in Azerbaijan,” Mikayilova said.

The MP stressed that Heydar Aliyev Foundation also meets the social needs of families during the pandemic, providing them with food and medical supplies. Orphanages and children's homes, boarding schools, Children's Psychoneurological Center, all social service institutions in Baku and the regions are regularly provided with disinfectants, masks, other protective equipment and necessary necessities as part of such coronavirus control measures, Mikayilova reminded.