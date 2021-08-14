“There are no countries in the world that would be as close to each other as Turkey and Azerbaijan. If you want to do a search, you can't find it. No! This unity, solidarity and brotherhood is not in words, but in deeds. I have always said that relations between countries should be based on actual deeds. Because everyone can say good words and make good speeches on good days. But you should be able to come and stand by on a difficult day too. Just as Turkey stood by us in the second Karabakh war. I am sure that without the Turkish factor, pro-Armenian forces, countries and supporters of the Armenians would have poked their noses and created major problems for us. It is only natural that we show solidarity and help each other. Because Turkey is a native country for us, and so is Azerbaijan for you. The Shusha Declaration my dear brother and I have signed is the culmination of this. In other words, our relations have risen to the level of an alliance,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

“As soon as we heard about these fires, we took immediate action, sent our personnel and vehicles. I spoke with the President on the phone several times, and we quickly sent both additional personnel and vehicles. We have only one amphibious aircraft, which, unfortunately, was being repaired. I ordered for the repairs to be completed quickly so that we could send it. The repairs were scheduled to last another two months. But we put it in good condition in a week and sent it there. We sent 93 fire trucks and more than 700 firefighters to Turkey. They did not need any special training because they treated this tragedy as their own and worked there as brothers. Thank God, as far as I know, the fires have subsided, and this has once again shown our unity. It showed again that cooperation and solidarity should not be in words. I don't want to go too deep into the detail, but I think the Turkish people saw who is who. Good words, statements and expressions of support from some countries, unfortunately, did not go any further than that,” the head of state said.