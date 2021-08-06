By Vafa Ismayilova

Firefighters and rescuers of the Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry have extinguished the forest fires in Milam district of Turkey's Mugla province and prevented the spread of the fire to the nearby Kemerkoy and Yenikoy thermal power plants,Trend reported on August 5.

Given the strategic role of both thermal power plants in the district's power supplies, head of the Azerbaijani teams of firefighters and rescuers in Turkey, Deputy Emergencies Minister Etibar Mirzoyev met representatives of the local authorities to organize the reliable protection of the stations and discussed the measures to prevent the spread of fires to the said stations.

The Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry's fire and rescue forces, which are in Turkey under President Ilham Aliyev's instruction to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread, continue to carry out their operations.

As a result of the joint efforts of the Turkish and Azerbaijani firefighters, fires were extinguished on August 5 in Denizli region as well.

Deputy Emergencies Minister Mirzoyev is currently in Denizli to coordinate the actions of fire and rescue forces in the region and ensure interaction.

Moreover, thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani firefighters operating in Marmaris region, it was possible to prevent the spread of forest fires in many directions.

The ministry's fire forces continue to extinguish the ongoing fires in the direction of Kavakli, Ilanli and Chayhisar in Marmaris.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said that on August 6, another plane with a staff of 10 people and 150 firefighters with 40 fire engines will arrive in Turkey from Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that the first group of firefighters from Azerbaijan continues to work to extinguish fires in Mugla.

In in an interview with Turkish TV channels,Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan underlined that the most important support in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey was provided by Azerbaijan.

Erdogan noted that support for fighting forest fires had been sent or offered from more than 50 countries and organizations.

"I would like to thank them all once again on my own behalf and on behalf of the people. The most important support came from Azerbaijan. To date, about 200 firefighters have been sent from Azerbaijan," he said.

Under President Aliyev's instruction, two groups of firefighters and a large number of equipment was earlier sent to brotherly Turkey.

On the morning of August 5, under Aliyev's instruction, the third group of firefighting forces left for Turkey.

The fire and rescue team includes 40 pieces of firefighting equipment, one amphibious aircraft BE-200CS and 150 firefighters.

--

