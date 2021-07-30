By Trend

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for support in connection with forest fires, according to his tweet, Trend reports.

"We express our gratitude to all countries, especially to friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan, which supported us on the forest fires," he said.

According to the instructions of the president of Azerbaijan, units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan numbering 500 people, helicopters, as well as other necessary accessories and equipment will be sent to Turkey as soon as possible.

---

