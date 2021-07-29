By Trend

Azerbaijani historical and architectural monuments had been destroyed during the occupation of Karabakh [from 1990s to 2020], the head of the department of the Archeology and Ethnography Institute under Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, leader of the Karabakh archaeological expedition Arif Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark during a trip to Aghdam district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], Trend reports on July 29.

According to him, there is extensive information and articles have been published about the tombs of Panahali Khan, Ibrahim Khalil Khan, Mehdigulu Khan [rulers of Karabakh khanate which existed until the early 19th century], Natavan [famous Azerbaijani poetess who lived in Karabakh], and the Imarat cemetery [in Aghdam district].

"Having arrived here, we saw that they were all destroyed. Despite this, all theseobjects will be restored, they will be returned to their original appearance," Mammadov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz