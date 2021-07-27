By Trend

A group of MPs of the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France recently visited the liberated (from Armenian occupation) territories of Azerbaijan within their visit to the country, Trend reports.

The French guests were accompanied by the MPs of Azerbaijan, including the Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-France parliamentary relations Soltan Mammadov.

He said that the French parliamentarians were horrified by what they saw in Karabakh.

"They saw the destruction and consequences of the Armenian vandalism and did not hide their indignation throughout the trip. The French guests could not believe that people could commit such atrocities. They regarded it as genocide not only against the Azerbaijani people and their history, but also against the world cultural heritage in general,” Mammadov said.

The MP noted that the French parliamentarians saw ruined and desecrated religious monuments in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan, visited mosques, after which they said that they were shocked and regretted the inhuman behavior of the Armenians.

They also visited state-protected churches and synagogues.

"They stressed with deep satisfaction that the Azerbaijani state attaches great importance to tolerance and multiculturalism," Mammadov said.

