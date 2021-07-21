By Trend

All destroyed mosques, sanctuaries, and cemeteries in the liberated (from Armenian occupation) lands of Azerbaijan will be restored, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, told reporters, Trend reports.

“What I saw in Aghdam is very painful,” Pashazade said.

“The president of Azerbaijan said that we will restore these territories and will soon return to the lands of our fathers and grandfathers,” the CMO chairman said.