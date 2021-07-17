By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has launched a bus service between its capital Baku and Nakhchivan exclave.

The first regular bus on the Baku-Nakhchivan route has departed from the Baku International Bus Terminal, the State Road Transport Service told local media on July 17.

The prices for the tickets are 30 manats (17.6 dollars) for adults and 15 manats (8.8 dollars) with a 50 percent discount for children aged 5-10. Tickets can be ordered online via avtovagzal.az, as well as at the Baku International Bus Terminal’s box offices.

Azerbaijani citizens using the bus service will be offered free of charge COVID-19 tests at the customs checkpoints.

Inaugurated on 12 February 2009, Baku International Bus Terminal is the largest among the CIS countries. Both long-distance and international trips are operated from the Bus Terminal to all regions of the country, as well as to various cities of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Georgia. The buses to the Nakhchivan exclave operate through neighboring Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz