By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is reconstructing and modernizing the road infrastructure in the areas liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

The construction of the new Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway that started on March 15, is continuing, local media has reported.

The 39.7 km highway starts from the part of the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor that lies in the Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil region and extends to Hadrut settlement of Khojavend region.

The Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway passes through the liberated Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts that will cover about 20 settlements in the region, including Hadrut settlement and Jabrayil city.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out along the highway. Thus, the road is being widened and profiled using special equipment and a new 21.5-meter-wide landfill is being built. For this purpose, the necessary number of workforce has been involved in the construction site.

The construction work as an integral part of the unified transport concept of Karabakh is carried out under the supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in line with the requirements of the "Construction Norms and Rules”, the State Agency told local media.

According to the project, six new road bridges are being built along the road and one of the bridges is designed at the intersection of the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangazur corridor, which will provide easy access to the highway. Additionally, to reduce the negative impact of the road on the environment, including fauna, underpasses are being built in 11 places.

The construction of an asphalt-concrete plant, a special area for storage and service of machinery, as well as an office, dining room and rest areas with all conditions for workers are being built in the camp in order to speed up the process.

The construction is carried out jointly by the State Agency of Automobile Roads and a local company "Korpu-Bina-Tikinti" LLC specialized in road construction.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.

---

