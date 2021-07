By Trend

The trial on a criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who was attracted by Armenia to the battles in the Nagorno-Karabakh war against Azerbaijan, continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes,Trend reports.

At the trial chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev the prosecutor will ask punishment for the accused person.

story will be updated

---

