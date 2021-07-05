By Vugar Khalilov

Presidential aide Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev has visited a military unit in the country’s Nakhchivan exclave.

Maharram Aliyev who is also the Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from June 29 to July 2.

During the visit, Aliyev met with the personnel of military units, inspected headquarters, military dormitories, medical centers and other military facilities, as well as armored vehicles, aviation squadrons and military vehicles stationed in Nakhchivan.

At the meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, the sides exchanged views on the measures taken in Nakhchivan to ensure the logistics of the army, units and military units, increase the professionalism of personnel, improve service and living conditions.

A service meeting was held with the participation of other military officials in Nakhchivan.

During the visit, tasks were discussed aimed at strengthening the Armed Forces, providing them with more effective weapons and military equipment, improving relations between military agencies, ensuring participation of servicemen in international drills, protection of servicemen's rights.

Moreover, Aliyev gave ranks and gifts to the distinguished servicemen.

