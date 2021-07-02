By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has ranked third for cyber security index among the CIS countries following Russia and Kazakhstan.

The country moved up 15 places to rank 40th in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Global Cyber ​​Security Index 2020 (GCI). With 89.31 points, Azerbaijan left behind Georgia and Ukraine from the CIS countries, as well as Switzerland, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic from European countries.

A representative of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) Masuma Talibova said that Azerbaijan is demonstrating sustainable development through international cooperation in cyber security through the application of best practices globally.

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with Estonia in the field of digital solutions that ranks third among the European countries, she said.

The United States ranked first in Global Cybersecurity Index 2020 and was followed by the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

The GCI report assesses the level of cyber security in 5 key areas - legal framework, technical training, organizational issues, human resources, as well as communication and cooperation. The report has great importance for countries in terms of exchanging knowledge, identifying their weaknesses and strengths in the relevant fields and setting priorities for the future development.

