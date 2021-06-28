By Trend

The ‘Smart Village’ program, which is being implemented in Azerbaijan, is aimed at the comprehensive development of the country, Trend reports with reference to the World Bank (WB).

This is stated in the WB roadmap for the creation of ‘Smart Villages’ in Azerbaijan.

“One of the goals of the program is to develop the economy by attracting investments, advanced and innovative technologies to rural areas, which will contribute to the development of entrepreneurship, financial sustainability of small and medium-sized businesses, the development of tourism. The innovative technologies will also increase productivity in agriculture, encourage the creation of farmer cooperatives and partnerships, increase competitiveness, improve access to financial resources, strengthen internal and external trade relations,” the report said.

The report noted that the program is also aimed at improving the well-being of the population.

“In this regard, it is planned to improve the infrastructure and quality of services, expand the range of social services, increase the availability of services for socially vulnerable segments of the population, implement initiatives that increase the potential of civil servants, introduce an insurance system, expand the coverage of high-speed Internet and modern communication services,” the WB report said.

According to the World Bank, the Smart Village program will contribute to the efficient use of natural resources.

“The implementation of these goals will expand the use of renewable energy sources and increase the production of environmentally friendly products,” the report added.

