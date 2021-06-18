By Trend

Iranians in Azerbaijan are participating in Iran's presidential election, which are being held today, Trend reports.

According to the report, two polling stations are available in Baku and Nakhchivan cities.

In total, 2,000 ballot papers for Iranian citizens have been prepared.

Four candidates are running for the presidency in Iran: Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran), Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran), Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament), Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Three of the candidates are from the conservative faction, and one (Abdulnasser Hemmati) is from the reformist faction.

The presidential election is scheduled to last until the end of the day, and may be extended, if necessary.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

