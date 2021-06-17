17 June 2021 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated territories (from Armenian occupation) with the help MEMATT (Mechanical Mine-Clearing Equipment), a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, junior sergeant Mirsafar Aliyev told Trend’s Karabakh bureau.
He noted that the equipment is controlled from a distance of 500 meters.
“In the event of an explosion during de-mining, the staff is safe. The equipment is capable of neutralizing mines located at a depth of 20-25 cm, in an area from 500 to 1,000 meters long and 170 cm wide," he said.
