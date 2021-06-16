By Trend

Shusha Declaration suggests a much clear commitment of Turkey to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity than ever, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“Maybe the most important point in the Shusha Declaration is if one of the two countries faces threats to the territorial integrity and sovereignty, the sides will hold joint consultations and put forward initiatives in accordance with the UN Declaration. The Shusha Declaration suggests a much clear and stronger commitment of Turkey to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity than ever in the past. It does make clear that Turkey is committed to helping Azerbaijan maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

Bryza noted that President Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan and specifically to Shusha is of really significant importance.

“The signing of the Shusha Declaration is a very stabilizing step. The fact that the meeting of presidents and the signing ceremony took place in Shusha is obviously of tremendous and symbolic importance for all the reasons we know about Shusha.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Shusha Declaration in Shusha on June 15, 2020.

