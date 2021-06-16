By Laman Ismayilova

Maksud Ibrahimbayov Center has displayed photographs taken by world-famous photographer Reza Deghati.

The event was organized as part of the international contemporary art project Peace be upon you - Salam Aleykum.

In the art project, the themes of preserving peace and peacekeeping are considered in an artistic form. The relevance of contemporary art and the use of information technology in the spread of the project's theme will contribute to the process of strengthening Security and preserving Peace all over the world.

The project features exhibitions, film screenings, presentations, meetings, discussions etc. The artistic coordination of the project is leaded by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Shikhlinskaya.

The event was attended by representatives of culture and science, diplomatic missions.

In their remarks, director of the center Anna Ibrahimbayov, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garanchs, former Latvian Defense MinisterRaimonds Bergmanis and others stressed that Reza Deghati has played a great role in informing the world community about the events in Afghanistan. The historian Fuad Akhundov spoke about famous personalities of Karabakh region.

In his speech, Reza Deghati emphasised that during his 40-year activity he had visited many hot spots of the world, capturing the horrors and tragedies of war, the suffering of people. The photographer spoke about his works, which reflect difficult human destinies.

The works of the photographer who lives in Paris and is the author of 30 books are on display all over the world. As a researcher at the National Geographic Society, Reza Deghati received a number of international awards.

World-famous photographer has always drawn attention to the Black January and Khojaly genocide that befell the Azerbaijani people in the 90s.

The photographer also shared his impressions of the Second Karabakh War and his visits to the liberated territories.

He provided insight into the results of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities, which he witnessed in Azerbaijan as a result of Armenian aggression.

Deghati has also shown his photographs taken during those bloody events.

He was awarded the glory medal of the University of Missouri and the title of honorary doctor of the American University of Paris (AUP). For his services, the French government awarded him the National Order of Merit.

The works of Deghati are also included in a number of projects implemented on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2013, his exhibition "Azerbaijan - Land of Tolerance" organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation opened at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. Subsequently, this exhibition was shown in Moscow, as well as at the UN headquarters in New York and the European Parliament in Brussels.



