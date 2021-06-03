By Trend

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid met with Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office on Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports, citing the tweet by Schmid.

She also expressed 'Full support" for the Minsk Group's 'ongoing efforts and engagement'.

The OSCE Minsk Group was created in 1992 by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe, to encourage a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh.

