By Trend

The latest provocations committed by the Armed Forces of Armenia (May 27, 2021) in the Kalbajar region should be condemned by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and the leaders of the Armenian government should be held accountable for inciting armed clashes in the South Caucasus , Peter M. Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He stressed that the international community should act quickly and immediately condemn the belligerent actions and military attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces committed on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Tase noted that most of the Armenian political parties attempt to use the recent armed provocations on the international border with Azerbaijan (Kalbajar district) for domestic propaganda objectives and to divert the nation's growing concern and attention towards the most immediate problems: economic crisis, growing levels of unemployment, drug and human trafficking and prevalence of organized crime running the international smuggling of nuclear (radioactive) materials.

"Armenia is ruled by corrupt autocrats whose inability to improve the lives of their countrymen, makes them resort into military provocations at the detriment of peace and regional security in the Southern Caucasus and across the European Continent," Tase added.

