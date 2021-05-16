By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has provided 50 more apartments to citizens affected by the Karabakh War and by the Chernobyl disaster of 1986.

The apartments are in a residential complex in Baku's Ramana settlement.

It should be noted that 420 apartments have already been given to the martyrs' families and disabled Karabakh war veterans. So far, 9,620 apartments and private houses have been given to these categories of citizens.

By the end of 2021, 450 individual houses and apartments will be provided for martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in the country's regions.

Some 3,000 apartments and private houses will be given to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans Under the presidential instructions in 2021. This means the number of houses and apartments provided to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled in 2021, compared to 2020.

Azerbaijan provided 1,572 apartments and private houses to war-affected citizens in 2020, 934 apartments and private houses in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018. This means that the program of providing houses and apartments to the martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will be increased fivefold since 2018.

By the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

The Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz