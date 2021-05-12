President Ilham Aliyev has said that the promotion of the freedom of conscience and religion are among key state policies of Azerbaijan and that there is interreligious harmony and cooperation in the country.

Aliyev made the remark son May 11 in his congratulatory message on the occasion of Ramadan holiday being celebrated among Muslims in Azerbaijan and across the world.

“Today, the promotion of the freedom of conscience and religion, the relations between the state and religion in accordance with progressive historical traditions and norms of international law, and the encouragement of our national moral values are among the main priorities of our state policy,” Aliyev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan as one of the historical and cultural centers of the Muslim world is a unique space where representatives of different religions and beliefs have lived in peace and tranquility for hundreds of years.

“On the holy days of Ramadan, which further strengthen the unity of our people and have become a celebration of spiritual and moral wealth, I join your prayers for the prosperity and progress of our country, respectfully pay tribute to the immortal memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” Aliyev went on saying.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz