Azerbaijan marks the Day of Victory in the Great Patriotic War on May 9.

Years of the World War II were the most difficult in the 20th century for all the mankind.

During the war, Azerbaijanis showed courage and heroism on the front line as well as on the home front. A battalion of 87 jet fighters and 1,224 self-defense groups were created in the country in a very short period of time. More than 600,000 Azerbaijanis were sent to the front between 1941 and 1945. Divisions from Azerbaijan marched from the Caucasus to Berlin.

About 130 Azerbaijanis earned the name of the Hero of the Soviet Union, 30 more were awarded the Order of Honor. As many as 170,000 Azerbaijani soldiers and officers were awarded various USSR orders and medals.

Hazi Aslanov, twice named the Hero of the Soviet Union, other heroes of the Soviet Union as Israfil Mammadov, Aslan Vazirov, Adil Guliyev, Ziya Bunyatov, Geray Asadov, Malik Maharramov and Mehdi Huseynzadeh, generals Mahmud Abilov, Akim Abbasov, Tarlan Aliyarbeyov, Hajibala Zeynalov and many others brought honor to the history of the Azerbaijani people.

Much was done inside the country to direct the economy towards the front line.

