Construction of a section of the main water pipeline has begun in accordance with the approved action plan to improve the water supply of the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, Anar Jabrayilli, spokesperson for Azersu OJSC, told Trend on May 7.

"The approved action plan includes the reconstruction of the Kichik Kirs and Zarysly springs, the Kichik Kirs-Shusha water pipeline with a length of 10 kilometers, built before the occupation, a water intake, a six-kilometer water distribution network in Shusha and the construction of three reservoirs with a volume of 500 cubic meters. Necessary funds have already been allocated," Jabrayilli said.

According to him, all the above work will be completed this year.

"At the next stage, work will be carried out in accordance with the general plan of the city of Shusha, which will be approved. It’s planned to reconstruct distribution networks that will cover other areas of the city, as well as the construction of reservoirs for drinking water and water treatment facilities,” the spokesperson noted.

“Separate lines from the sources of Kichik Kirs and in accordance with the new project, water intakes will be built anew, to which these lines will be connected. Water will be supplied to Shusha through one common line," added Jabrayilli.

Azerbaijan had liberated Shusha city from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

