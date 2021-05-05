By Laman Ismayilova

Local and foreign experts have been engaged in the work on the concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum in Baku.

In accordance with the developed concept, the Memorial Complex of the Patriotic War will turn into a modern center, which fully reflects Azerbaijan's victory over Armenian occupants through exhibits.

In April, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the Military Trophy Park in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry continues to enrich the fund of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum with new exhibits.

The Culture Ministry notes that citizens are actively involved in the transfer of exhibits for the foundation.

The Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Agency for Mine Action, the State Border Service, and the Ministry of Defense Industry as well as Gazelli Art House have already provided exhibits for the museum fund.

The museum's first exhibits include the remnants of various types of weapons and shells used by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War, personal belongings of soldiers who bravely fought against Armenian invaders.

The Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum will provide insight into the Patriotic War by using modern presentation technology.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz