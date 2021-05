A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 4 May.

The new edition includes articles: Azerbaijan to open trade, tourism offices in Israel; Baku Music Academy announces music contest; Baku, Tashkent to hold joint project; Nakhchivan garrison hold command-staff drills, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.