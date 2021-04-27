By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles has urged California State Senator Anthony Portantino to apologize for supporting Armenian Dashnaks in a protest calling for ethnic violence against Azerbaijanis.

"California State Senator Portantino was also present at the ceremonial ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani in Los Angeles. Shameful! He must apologize for supporting Dashnaks' racism and calls to ethnic violence!" the consulate said on its official Twitter page on April 26.

Earlier on April 24, radical Armenian nationalists staged the "execution" of an "Azerbaijani", with calls to ethnic violence in the centre of Los Angeles.

"In the middle of Los Angeles, radical Armenian Dashnaks from the Armenian Youth Federation-WUS/The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) staged yesterday [April 24] an ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag, with calls to ethnic violence," the consulate reported on its official Twitter page on April 25.

Media also reported an Armenian attack on a Turkish family in France on April 24. As a result, three of the four injured were hospitalized, one had a crack on his head. One of the injured underwent surgery.

Armenians’ violence against Azerbaijanis and Turks revived following U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that described the events of 1915 in the Ottoman era as “genocide” against Armenians.

On April 24, President Aliyev described the decision as “a historic mistake” and “unacceptable”.

Aliyev said that Biden’s statement seriously damages the emerging cooperation tendencies in the region, adding that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey.

Turkey is against presenting the 1915 incidents as “genocide”, rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.

