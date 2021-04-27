By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during the Second Karabakh War continues to send seriously wounded war veterans for treatment abroad in accordance with the doctors’ decisions.

Yashat Foundation has sent 13 more seriously injured war veterans to Turkey for treatment, the foundation reported on April 27.

Asgarov Orkhan, Dashdamirov Qadir, Jafarov Namiq, Ibrahimov Kamran, Aliyev Intiqam, Alizade Shakhriyar, Zeynalov Mahiyyeddin, Abdurrashidov Qorkhmaz, Mammadzade Arif, Macidov Vidadi, Babayev Anar, Mammadov Adalat, and Qurbanov Khayal will receive treatment in Turkey while the Foundation will monitor their treatment process until their full recovery.

To date, 76 war veterans have been sent to Turkey for treatment. The treatment of nine of them has already been successfully completed and they have returned home. In addition, the Foundation also provides medicines for the treatment of wounded war veterans.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of April 27, the foundation has collected over AZN 36.1 million ($21.2M).

