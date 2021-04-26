By Trend

US President Joe Biden's recognition of the fictional "Armenian genocide" is a big political mistake in US history and contributes to the falsification of history, Azerbaijani MP, Afet Hasanova told Trend on April 26.

“This erroneous step of the US, which considers itself the cradle of democracy, is incomprehensible,” Hasanova added. "The fact that President Biden, without any research and conclusion of historians, called the fictional events as "genocide" shows the double standards and an attempt to put pressure on Turkey, a reliable partner of the US in the region.”

“This step is a big blow to the US national interests in the region,” the MP said. “I think the Armenian lobby had a great influence on making this erroneous decision by the US. There are enough officials in the US who are under the influence of the Armenian lobby.”

“It is regrettable that such a superpower as the US, having fallen under the influence of the Armenian lobby, took such a step, which inflicts a blow on the country's national interests," Hasanova said. “This decision of the US strikes a blow at Armenia too.”

“As a result of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, the conditions for new cooperation, opening up communications, economic development, restoring peace and stability, Armenia’s way out of blockade were created in the region,” the MP said. “Therefore, this step by the US was a serious blow to this cooperation and at the same time, support for the revanchist forces in Armenia.”

“Apparently, the US is not interested in restoring peace and stability in the region,” Hasanova said. “Time will tell what negative consequences this erroneous step of Biden will have. I think that if the US is sincere in its foreign policy and in partner relations, then it must state that the expression – the so-called "Armenian genocide" is a mistake and it is necessary to refuse to use it."

US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide" in his statement of Apr. 24.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

