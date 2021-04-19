By Ayya Lmahamad

Living conditions of 146 more martyrs' families and veterans of the Second Karabakh War were improved in Azerbaijan in the period from April 12-18, Day.az has reported.

During this period, the Yashat Foundation set up to help war-affected citizens, paid medical expenses for 102 martyrs' families and war veterans.

The foundation will also improve living conditions of 25 more citizens of these categories. In addition, the medical expenses of 76 citizens will be paid and the debts of 10 citizens will be repaid.

It should be noted that so far, around 9,200 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens affected by the 2020 Karabakh War that started with Armenia’s attacking Azerbaijani positions. By the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the Yashat Foundation helps families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War.

The newly-established foundation’s work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Yashat receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

As of April 19, the foundation has collected over AZN 31 million ($18.2M).

Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

