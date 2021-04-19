19 April 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)
184
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Hovsan” substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Baku's Surakhani district, Azertag reported on April 19.
The head of state also launched the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Mashtagha” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.
the story will be updated.
--
Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz