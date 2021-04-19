Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 220/110/10 kV “Hovsan” substation of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company in Baku's Surakhani district, Azertag reported on April 19.

The head of state also launched the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Mashtagha” substation via SCADA Dispatcher Management System.

the story will be updated.

