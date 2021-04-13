By Laman Ismayilova

The War Trophy Park in Baku will open its doors to citizens on April 14.

The visit to the War Trophy Park will be organized in accordance with anti-COVID-19 preventive measures.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the War Trophy Park on April 12.

More than 300 exhibits are exhibited in the park, including up to 150 pieces of heavy equipment, tanks, combat vehicles, artillery installations, anti-aircraft missile systems, small arms and military vehicles. The fragments of Iskander-M missiles are also on display.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

