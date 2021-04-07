By Trend

A group of Azerbaijani media representatives visited the country's Zangilan region with the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Trend reports on Apr.7.

During the visit, they will get familiarized with the state of forest zones and other natural areas, which suffered great damage, as well as the local mineral deposits exploited by Armenia during the occupation.

The journalists will also see the terraced forest area at the entrance to Zangilan city, plant trees on the territory, inspect the areas where the valuable Araz oak grows near the village of Vanadli, visit the Zangilan limestone deposit near the village of Sarygyshlag and the Basitchay state natural reserve in Ordakli village.

Zangilan region had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz