By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on March 31. Weak fog is expected in some places in the morning and evening. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime on the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make up 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather in the regions will be mainly rainless. However, rain will fall in the mountainous areas in the daytime. Fog is forecasted in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-8 C at night and +12-17 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3°C and +2 °Cat night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

