By Trend

Armenian servicemen are trying to enter the Azerbaijani territory on civilian vehicles, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a joint press-conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during her working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 15.

“In this regard, the relevant reports have been submitted to the international organizations,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

"We have provided the international organizations with all the necessary information,” Bayramov said. “All international organizations must put pressure on Armenia. To restore peace in the region, all parties must fulfill their obligations."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz