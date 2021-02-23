By Laman Ismayilova

Snow is expected in Baku on February 24. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0°C and -4 °C at night and daytime in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 771 mm Hg to 779 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95 percent.

The weather will be foggy and rainy in the regions. It is expected to snow, intensive and strong in some places. West wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature will be -2+3 °C at night and afternoon. In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °C at night and 0°C and -5 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological warning, the temperature is expected to fall sharply on February 24 which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

