Azerbaijan’s national postal stamp agency (Azermarka) has issued a postage stamp timed to the 100th anniversary of the eminent scientist Lotfi Zadeh.

The stamp will be put into circulation in late February.

On February 4, Azerbaijan marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of the world famous scientist Lotfi Zadeh.

Zadeh was best known for proposing fuzzy mathematics consisting of these fuzzy-related concepts like fuzzy sets, fuzzy logic, fuzzy algorithms, fuzzy information etc.

He was a founding member of the Eurasian Academy, an international union of distinguished scholars, artists, specialists and intellectuals.

Fuzzy sets and systems

Lotfi Zadeh opened the way for serious changes in the history of science.

The theory of fuzzy logic, put forward by the scientist as a result of his consistent research, left a deep mark on science development.

The theory had a strong influence on high intellectual technologies, and played an important role in the formation of modern information and communication systems.

In his theory of fuzzy sets, the scientist proposed using a membership function operating on the domain of all possible values. He proposed new operations for the calculus of logic and showed that fuzzy logic was a generalisation of classical and Boolean logic.

His revolutionary theory of fuzzy logic is widely used in the production of photo and video cameras, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and other technology.

Z-transform

In 1952, Lotfi Zadeh and John R. Ragazzini developed the z-transform method.

Z-transform converts a discrete-time signal, which is a sequence of real or complex numbers, into a complex frequency-domain representation.

It can be considered as a discrete-time equivalent of the Laplace transform. This similarity is explored in the theory of time-scale calculus.

Lotfi Zadeh, who proudly called himself an Azerbaijani, was awarded one of the highest awards of Azerbaijan - Dostlug order for his invaluable services in the development of science and technology. He was a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

Zadeh's most recent work included computing with words and perceptions.

He is one of those scholars whose works are most referenced on a global scale. The scientific schools and laboratories he created have been successfully operating in a number of countries for more than half a century.

