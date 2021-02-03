By Ayya Lmahamad

Iran supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and stood for justice during the Second Karabakh War, Iranian Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova on February 2.

Mousavi congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory achieved during the 44-day war with Armenia. Furthermore, he noted that Iran shows great interest in developing ties with Azerbaijan. Mousavi noted that the relations established between high ranking government officials of the two countries have a positive impact on economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. He added that the cooperation between the two countries has entered a qualitatively new stage.

“Our parliaments also make a worthy contribution to achieving this level of bilateral relations. The meeting between our MPs are very important in terms of exchange of views between the parties. In future, Iran intends to intensify mutual visits of delegations and deepen the cooperation,” the ambassador emphasized.

In turn, Sahiba Gafarova underlined that historical, cultural and spiritual values that unite the two countries, create a good basis for the development of the relations in conditions of mutual understanding.

“The political will of the heads of state plays an important role in deepening our bilateral relations. In this regard, high-level meetings, mutual visits of the presidents of two countries, negotiations, signed documents are of great importance,” she stated.

Gafarova emphasized that the high-level political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Iran has a positive impact on bilateral economic relations.

“The volume of trade turnover between our countries is growing day by day. We believe that the existing potential allows us to achieve better results in this area,” the speaker added.

She underlined that Azerbaijan intends to deepen relations with Iran in other spheres, as it was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s state independence.

Highlighting the role of the parliaments in the development of bilateral relations the speaker highly assessed the activity of the friendship groups in the legislative bodies of both countries. In addition, she noted that the good relations between the countries in this sphere are reflected in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"Mutual visits of parliamentary delegations and regular contacts of our MPs make a valuable contribution to deepening international cooperation," Gafarova noted.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties and other issues.

The restoration of control over 132 km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border creates new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, the Iranian companies voiced interest in participating in restoration and reconstruction works in the liberated territories. So far, between two countries there are projects for the construction of Ordubad and Marazad hydroelectric power plants and Khudaferin and Maiden Tower hydro junctions and hydropower plants on Araz River.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz