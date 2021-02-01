By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration of several social facilities, including an electric substation, a school, a hospital, a park in Absheron district and the capital Baku on February 1, Azertag has reported.

President Aliyev attended the opening of the renovated 220/110/10 kV and newly built 110/35/10 kV substation in Baku’s Khirdalan district.

The substation has been reconstructed due to the fact that it had exhausted its resource and could not meet the growing demands.

A power transmission line has been laid from the South Power Plant in Shirvan city to Khirdalan substation, which provides 60 percent of the electricity in Baku. This not only helps reduce dependence on generation sources in industrial Mingachevir town, but also plays an invaluable role in providing the capital with reliable and sustainable energy.

Moreover, the head of state viewed conditions created at the new 110/35/10 kV substations and launched it through the remote control SCADA Dispatcher system. The plant is important for preventing accidents and providing consumers with quality and uninterrupted electricity.

In addition, the president was informed about the completion of the first phase of the new SCADA project.

On the same day, the president and the first lady viewed conditions created at the school-lyceum No 3 in the Absheron's Khirdalan city.

A 1,176-seat block of the school has been renovated and a 1200- seat new additional block has been built in the city in line with the president’s January 2019 order. The newly-built block has modern classrooms supplied with the necessary teaching aids.

The head of state and first lady also inaugurated a new building of the central hospital of Absheron district.

The 150-bed medical facility, built by a relevant order of Azerbaijan's President, has state-of-the-art equipments procured from the world's leading medical companies. The hospital will have surgery, therapy, pediatrics, intensive care, dialysis and other departments, as well as laboratories. In addition, the Absheron's central hospital, district polyclinic, children's polyclinic and the emergency department are planned to be transferred to this building.

Additionally, president and first lady attended the opening of a newly laid forest park in Yasamal district.

The park has a total area of four hectares. The green zone in the new park occupies more than 70 percent of the area.

