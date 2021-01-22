By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected in Baku on January 23. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -1+3 C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku, +0-2 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg. Relative humidity 70-80 percent at night, 55-60 percent in the daytime.

On January 23, the weather is expected to be mostly rainless and foggy in regions. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 0 -5 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 -10 °C at night, 0 +5 °C in the daytime.

Roads will be covered with ice in mountainous and foothill areas.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

