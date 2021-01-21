By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for an official visit to Turkmenistan, a spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry reported on January 21.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Turkmenistan has started," Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her official Twitter account.

Abdullayeva provided no details about the agenda of Minister Bayramov's discussions in Turkmenistan.

On January 19, local news sources quoted the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers as saying that Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan signed a roadmap for expanding and intensifying cooperation in such spheres as trade and investments, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies, customs and border issues.

