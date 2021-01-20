By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has prepared proposals in connection with the sale of plastic bags of over 15 microns thick to buyers, Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the ministry Rasim Sattarzadeh said during the local ‘Hour of the Expert’ live media project, Trend reports.

According to Sattarzadeh, the implementation of these proposals will reduce the volume of polyethylene and plastic waste.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz