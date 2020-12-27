By Vafa Ismayilova

The Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis has held a videoconference to discuss new projects.

Participants in the meeting commemorated the 44 day Patriotic War martyrs with a minute of silence before staring discussions.

Addressing the conference, coordinators of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland, Sweden and Norway Ulviyya Jabbarova, Irada Aliyeva-Soderberg and Ramil Aliyev, as well as young diaspora activists in Scandinavia summarized the outcomes of diaspora activities aimed to support the Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects and upcoming projects.

Touching upon Azerbaijani diaspora’s agenda in 2021, the participants agreed on a number of issues, including the opening of an Azerbaijani language weekend school, organizing seminars on politics and voting for diaspora members, arranging photo exhibitions reflecting Armenian vandalism on the liberated territories and organizing trips to the Azerbaijani ancestral lands for young Azerbaijanis.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theaters, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

