President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva today visited the country's Gubadli and Zangilan regions that were recently liberated from three decades of Armenian occupation.

The regions were liberated by the Azerbaijani army during the six-week-war between September 27 and November 10.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 settlements and villages, including historic Shusha city and Hadrut settlement from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day-war. After the signing of Russian-brokered peace deal on November 10, Azerbaijan regained control over Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Azerbaijan announced November 9 as the Victory Day to celebrate restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev celebrates his 59th birthday today.

story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz