By Trend

Talks regarding issuing of educational loans have been held in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said during the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Along with this, there are a number of issues that still need to be discussed, Sharifov noted.

"We can arrange joint discussions with the Ministry of Education. We are always open and ready for discussions,” he said.

